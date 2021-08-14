Jaden Hamm commits, becomes 2nd TE in Hogs' 2023 class

Dowell Loggains kicked off the Razorbacks’ 2023 recruiting class Friday morning and followed it up with a solid encore.

Jaden Hamm, a tight end from Eudora, Kan., announced his commitment to Arkansas over Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State and several others Saturday night. The news comes just a day after four-star in-state tight end Shamar Easter made a similar decision.

The pair of tight ends are the first two pledges in Arkansas’ 2023 class.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, Hamm reported an offer from the Razorbacks back in January, when Jon Cooper was still on staff. He had since taken multiple unofficial visits to Nebraska and Kansas State.

Some schools, such as Penn State, were recruiting him to play defense, but most liked what he brought to the table as a tight end. He also plays basketball and is on his high school’s track team.

The Razorbacks are now one of only 11 FBS teams with multiple commitments in the Class of 2023. Hamm has a 5.7 three-star rating, which vaults Arkansas up to seventh in the early team rankings.

Hamm and Easter play a major position of need for the Razorbacks. Blake Kern will be gone after this season and Hudson Henry would be a fifth-year senior by the time they get to campus. The other scholarship tight ends on the roster would include current redshirt freshman Collin Sutherland, true freshman Erin Outley and 2022 commitments Dax Courtney and Tyrus Washington.

They’ve been so thin at tight end that defensive end Eric Thomas Jr., offensive tackle Marcus Henderson, linebacker Levi Draper and running back Dominique Johnson have gotten looks at the position since last fall. That doesn’t include Blayne Toll, who flip-flopped between tight end and defensive end before transferring, and Koilan Jackson, who recently converted from wide receiver.

Since becoming the Razorbacks’ tight ends coach this summer, Loggains has actually landed three tight ends. Before the back-to-back 2023 commits, he also helped Arkansas finish reeling in Washington, another 5.7 three-star prospect.



