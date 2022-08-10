Jadon Haselwood is becoming vocal leader, fitting in with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- After the departure of Treylon Burks to the NFL, the wide receiver room at Arkansas needed to find a go-to guy, and it looks like Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood may end up filling that role.

The former five-star wide receiver has evolved from being a playmaker at Oklahoma to a vocal leader in the Arkansas locker room.

“I mean, he’s stepped in, an older guy who’s played some ball at another place, another conference and things,” wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton said. “He’s stepped in. A really, really smart guy who understands what’s going on around him. He steps up and he talks. He’s able to lead guys on.”

While it’s not a role that he has played before, Haselwood said he’s taking it on as a new challenge.

“That’s just something for me stepping out of my comfort zone,” Haselwood said. “I know what we need and I know sometimes I have to be the one to do it, even though I don’t want to. But that’s just a role I have to play as a teammate and that’s just me getting better and making the team better.”

Guiton said he expects big things from Haselwood in 2022.

“I think he will see a lot of success throughout the season, and I'm looking forward to it. Just a really, really smart guy who understands ball, knows what you're trying to get done, and every day he's getting better and better."

Once the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation, Haselwood spent three seasons at Oklahoma, where he battled a torn ACL, limiting him to just three games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Haselwood had his best year last season. He hauled in 39 catches for 399 yards, and found the endzone six times. For his career as a Sooner, he grabbed 62 passes for 736 yards and seven touchdowns. He said those numbers aren’t good enough, though, and being in a place he’s more comfortable will breed results.

“I feel like I'm here where I fit, I am here where I belong,” Haselwood said. “I feel like I'm way more appreciated here, and I'm more, like, the coaches put me in more positions to contribute. And that's no shade on anybody. I just feel like overall, this year is gonna be great. Not just for me, just for the whole team, especially the offense.”

One thing that is probably making Haselwood feel more welcome is the reunification with his former high school coach and current Arkansas running backs coach, Jimmy Smith.

" That's my guy,” Smith said last week about Haselwood. “I love being around him. I know what he wants to do. I know his goals. I think that if he continues to work, he can reach some of the things he wants to do. He's a hard worker, man. He came in and put his head down. I like what I see in him, and we've got good guys on this team who are going to hold you accountable and make sure you do what you're supposed to do. If you do what you're supposed to do, you'll be part of the family."

The hole that Burks left will be filled, either by Haselwood or by someone else, but Haselwood knows that the team has to move forward, and he’s ready to lead that charge.

“I know people keep bringing up Burks and whatnot,” Haselwood said. “I mean, he was a great player, but it don't stop there. It's gonna continue to get better every year, even when I'm not here, because we got good players who's younger, we got good players coming in.”