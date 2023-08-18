One of the biggest defensive transfer portal pickups in the offseason for Arkansas came when Cincinnati linebacker Jaheim Thomas elected to take his talents to Fayetteville.

A big reason for Thomas' commitment to Arkansas was new defensive coordinator Travis Williams and the rest of the defensive staff. The aggressive scheme and energy they bring to the table is desirable for a player like Thomas.

"Really just being around Coach T-Will and getting down here, being around the defensive staff and seeing how they roll," Thomas said. "How they operate and knowing the scheme that I’d be playing in. And knowing the energy they bring. That’s really something that sealed the deal for me, unlike a lot of other schools. So just being around that."

Arkansas and Cincinnati faced off in the season opener of the 2022 season, a game the Razorbacks won 31-24. The atmosphere that the fans produced didn't hurt Thomas' opinion of the program.

"It was a great atmosphere," Thomas said. "It was a big crowd. It was good ball also. Being able to play in that atmosphere and make plays, I feel like that attracted me to come here."

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker played three seasons at Cincinnati and totaled 95 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Thomas had a breakout season in 2022, as he recorded 70 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Thomas started off behind schedule with his post-spring commitment, but the redshirt junior has made up ground quickly. In Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp on Aug. 12, Thomas got the chance to knock off some rust according to Williams.

"It was good to get him out there and get those scrimmage reps," Williams said. "He didn't go through spring ball at the last place he was at, and to get him some live reps was always good. And we went in with the mindset to get him a lot of reps just to see if he could work the rust off or whatever you want to say."

"He did a really good job. He's doing a good job. Very smart, very detailed, takes a lot of notes. I'm happy he's with us."

Playing in the scrimmage was an opportunity for Thomas to get a feel for the game and to increase his confidence after not playing since last December for the Bearcats.

"I really haven’t played since my December game with Cincinnati, so it just really was about being back out there and getting a feel for the game," Thomas said. "I feel like once that kicked in, I was able to make plays and be with my teammates and have a good defensive scheme going out for the scrimmage. That really helped me. I feel like it helped my confidence also coming back into the game."

The former four-star prospect's on the field performance is fueled by his work ethic and dedication off the field. Thomas is detailed in his approach to the game and it shows in his play.

"He don’t say anything in the meetings," Williams said. "He’ll ask questions, but quiet and very detailed. A pro. Takes notes. He’ll come talk to you one-on-one and ask questions. He’s one of those guys that just loves ball and is always taking notes down and getting the fine details of everything."

Learning a new defensive system can be difficult for a transfer player, especially after being comfortable in the scheme at their previous school. Thomas' constant note-taking and attention to detail helps counter this and it is why he's picking up things much quicker.

"I have always taken a lot of notes, but I feel like I picked it up coming here because I transferred in May," Thomas said. "I had to learn a defense a whole lot quicker. I had to get accustomed to everything a whole lot quicker so just being able to take notes on both positions, that has helped me. And also studying a lot watching a whole lot of film, that has helped me a bunch."

With better familiarity in Williams' defense, Thomas can let his natural talent take over and he brings a versatile game to the Razorbacks.

"And skillset I feel like I bring to the room is always running to the ball," Thomas said. "Always being able to do a lot of different things and being a versatile linebacker, being able to come off the edge, playing in the box and in coverage. That’s what I feel like I bring to the room."

As a former All-SEC linebacker at Auburn and the Hogs' linebacker coach, Williams has a reputable eye for talent for the position.

"Really good skillset, smart, can change direction and he brings length to the room," Williams said. "He can cover out of the backfield. He’s doing a really good job for us."

Thomas will have another opportunity to showcase his skillset Saturday as the Razorbacks will have their second scrimmage of fall camp.