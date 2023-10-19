Looking back through the history of college basketball, some of the best championship-winning teams had a glue-guy or role player that separated them from the rest of the bunch. Sure, they had the talented go-to scorer or the elite shooter. But having guys on your roster that can be relied on to do their job and do it well is crucial to the success of any team. For the 2023-24 version of the Arkansas Razorbacks, that player might just be Jalen Graham. Last season, the senior forward averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in just 9.4 minutes per game. Scoring almost exclusively in or around the paint, Graham shot 65.5% from the field and only attempted a single three point shot. His best performance came in an Arkansas 84-65 home victory over the Florida Gators. In a season-high 27 minutes, Graham shot 12-15 from the floor and scored 26 points along with seven rebounds. He dominated around the rim and showcased the type of efficiency that every team needs.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HUkFIQU0uIFNMQU0uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yVjBI YlA4MTNhIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vclYwSGJQODEzYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2tzIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCDw n5CXIChAUmF6b3JiYWNrTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Jhem9yYmFja01CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTYyNzA0MTU0MzUyOTA0MTkyNj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Named All-Pac 12 Second-Team during the 2021-22 season after averaging 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Arizona State Sun Devils, Graham already has a proven offensive track record. According to Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, the next step in Graham’s development must come in the rebounding department. “I think anyone that watched us play last year understands that Jalen is a really, really talented offensive player,” Musselman said at SEC Media Day on Wednesday. “If you watched him at Arizona State, Coach Hurley used him as a go-to player. Second team All-Pac-12. We want him to continue to evolve as a rebounder in traffic and to rebound outside of his area. Those are two areas that we look for growth from him, to be a little more aggressive in getting loose balls.” As previously mentioned, Graham is a more-than-proven offensive player. Alongside his 26-point performance against Florida, he scored 16 points against No. 4 Alabama and 16 points against South Carolina and made multiple highlight dunks throughout the season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgSmFsZW4gR3JhaGFtIHNwaW4gY3ljbGUgY291bGRuJiMzOTt0 IGNsZWFuIHRoZSBqYW0g8J+YsSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZFJ3 VnREdzhSNiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RSd1Z0RHc4UjY8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgU0VDIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBTRUNOZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NFQ05ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTMzNTY1NTMx MjE0MzE1NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxMiwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK