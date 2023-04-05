Arkansas gained some more clarity for next year's roster as it earned another returning contributor on Wednesday evening. Forward Jalen Graham announced in a video on Twitter that he will return to the Razorbacks for his second season.

The former All Pac-12 transfer from Arizona State had an inconsistent role in Fayetteville his first season, but looks to improve upon that by sticking around. The Phoenix native averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season for Arkansas, despite playing just 9.4 minutes per game, a career low.

While at Arizona State, though, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 2021-2022.

However, Graham did post a career-high of 26 points against Florida this season, and scored in double figures six different times. He displayed an elite ability on offense, but struggled defensively at times.

According to the Razorback website, this upcoming season will be Graham's final year of eligibility. With a second year in the system and being an offensive powerhouse, the sky is the limit upon his return.