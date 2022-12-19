FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas offensive lineman Jalen St. John has entered the transfer portal.

The St. Louis native joined the Hogs in the class of 2020. He was a 5.8 four-star prospect, according to Rivals. St. John redshirted his first season and appeared in 11 games in 2022.

He appeared in two games in 2021, spending time on offense and on special teams.

This is the second time St. John has appeared in the transfer portal. The first was Dec. 20, 2021, but he withdrew his name a day later and returned to the team.

St. John was indefinitely suspended following an arrest by Fayetteville Police last month on a warrant that was obtained in September 2021.

Here is more from St. John's bio on the Arkansas Athletics page:

2021 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Played in two games, making appearances against Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) and at Georgia (Oct. 2) seeing time on the offensive line and special teams.

2020 (FRESHMAN): Did not see any game action and redshirted.

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-star prospect by Rivals … Rated as the No. 9 offensive guard in the country and seventh overall player in the state of Missouri by Rivals … Four-year varsity letterwinner at Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis, Missouri … Blocked for an offense that racked up over 4,000 yards of total offense, including 2,325 yards on the ground, with 28 rushing touchdowns, as well as 1,743 passing yards and 17 TDs through the air in 2019 … Helped the Titans to a 9-4 overall record and a semifinal appearance in the 2019 Missouri Class 3 High School Football playoffs … Stood in the trenches for an offensive unit that built up more than 5,400 yards of offense in 2018, as the Trojans rushed for 3,281 yards and 49 touchdowns to go with 2,178 passing yards and 30 touchdowns during his junior season … Trinity Catholic posted a 13-2 record in 2018 en route to the 2018 Missouri Class 3 State Championship … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida State, Iowa State, Memphis, Nebraska and others.

PERSONAL: Jalen St. John … Born Nov. 12, 2001 … Son of Krystal Dinkins and Willie St. John … Brother to Areon, Willie and Deveon.