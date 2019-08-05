**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE -- Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith is counting on a pair of redshirt sophomores to step up as leaders this season.

Although Montaric Brown was more highly regarded coming out of high school, Jarques McClellion is the elder statesman of the unit as a returning starter, meaning he's been tasked with leading the mostly young group.

“We're just making sure that we're doing the right thing and making sure that all the younger DBs like Devin Bush, Greg Brooks and Jalen Catalon know what to do," McClellion said. "Just in case me or Busta (Brown) go down, they can come in and keep going like the beat never stopped. I believe in them just as they believe in me.”



McClellion played in all 12 games for the Razorbacks as a redshirt freshman last season, starting nine at the cornerback position.

That early playing time helped him mature at a rate similar to when he was growing up.

“I had to mature," McClellion said. "Having three younger siblings that looked up to me, I had to mature at a younger age. Just making sure I do all the little things right, playing physical and doing the right things so I play mature and not like a little kid.”



In 2018, McClellion recorded 25 tackles, including 21 solo, while also notching seven pass breakups. He had a season high five tackles in Little Rock against Ole Miss.

One of his favorite aspects of his play is how physical of a defender he is.

“I’m the most physical corner you can meet,” McClellion said. “I have that Jalen Ramsey mentality. I have the confidence in myself that I can go against anybody I line up with. I can go against Julio (Jones) if I put my mind to it. I just toss 'em like salad and try to move them instead of them moving me.”



Monday marked the first time Arkansas practiced with shoulder pads, which made McClellion happy because it plays to his style.

“Being in pads today brought me back to my home field advantage," McClellion said. "I love being in pads, I love being physical."

A closer look at the depth chart shows just why McClellion has been asked to take on a larger leadership role.

At the cornerback position, Britto Tutt is the only player who’s older. He is a senior, but has been hampered by knee injuries throughout his career.

Brown, the other starting corner, is also a redshirt sophomore, but started only one game last season. Below them are redshirt freshman LaDarrius Bishop and true freshman Devin Bush.