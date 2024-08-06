Arkansas sophomore Preseason All-SEC cornerback Jaylon Braxton relied on talent to get through his eye-catching 2023 freshman campaign, but his new display of maturity and schematic soundness in the offseason has him primed for a breakout 2024 season on the national level.

"He's a guy that even now we kind of go back, whether it's the first game against Western Carolina and we talk about the maturation process as a player," Arkansas secondary coach Deron Wilson said on Monday. "First game he played some snaps and he was like, ‘Hey, I was just out there.’ The speed of college football has slowed down and understanding route concepts.

"A lot of times when you're a true freshman, you’re playing off of all ability because the game is still going fast. Now, him going into year two, the game is slowing down, he's reading concepts, he's asking next level questions."

The 6-foot, 190-pound Texas native earned Freshman All-SEC honors last season after playing in nine games with six starts and accumulating 20 total tackles, one forced fumble, eight pass breakups and one interception.

"It feels better for me just to have a year under my belt and know what I’m doing now," Braxton said. "So I’m out there more comfortable."