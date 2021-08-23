JCHoops Film Room: Arkansas' offense vs. Texas Tech

This sort of play utilizes all the potential outcomes of a play to make a defense overthink their scout. Isolating Justin Smith on the wing typically signals a defender to play off because he isn’t a dynamic shooter but has some driving ability.

Eric Musselman knew from his scout that Texas Tech would not switch their screens, but rather would fight through them, meaning if Smith could do a dribble hand off, his defender would have ground to make up. Because Moses Moody’s man was beat off the screen, Smith’s man tried to hedge and then recover, or even just double-team Moody, but regardless he was too late and Smith was wide open.

Step 1: Smith dribbles at Davonte Davis to send him on a cut. Davis’ cut overloads the off side and leaves Smith isolated on the wing.

Step 2: Jalen Tate sets a screen on the opposite wing for Moody, while Jaylin Williams screens Davis’ man on his cut. Moody and Davis each curl up to the perimeter.

Step 3: Moody continues his curl all the way to Smith, who utilizes a dribble hand off to act as a screen on Moody’s trailing defender. Williams fills the ball-side block while Tate fills the off-side block. Tate pops out to the corner to keep the middle open.

Step 4: Moody takes one dribble to draw a trap with his defender and Smith’s defender. They’re both late. Smith cuts to the paint after setting his screen.

Step 5: Moody passes to Smith on the cut in the paint. Williams’ defender rotates late on help to try and draw a charge, but he didn’t get there in time. Smith finished and drew the foul.