HawgBeat - JCHoops Pod: March Madness feat. Eric Musselman

On this week's episode of the JCHoops Pod, host Jackson Collier interviews Eric Musselman ahead of the Razorbacks' round one matchup versys Colgate, talks potential upsets and takes questions from listeners:

HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas's journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is present by Wright's Barbecue. Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart.