HawgBeat - JD White leads Hog receivers in Red-White spring game

There were probably only a few people in the Natural State that would've bet on a walk-on leading Arkansas's receivers in yards during Saturday's spring game–and all those folks probably have the last name White.

John David White or "JD," as he's known, topped the stat sheet with five catches for 87 yards and a score on six targets, helping the Red team clinch a 30-20 victory.

The 5-foot-11 wideout has consistently worked his way onto the field. Even when he was a true freshman, White would get reps because he outworked veteran teammates.

After two seasons of minimal usage, the former Arkansas high school state champion ascended to the second team during spring ball and Sam Pittman sees him carving out a legitimate role in 2021.

"Don’t you like him?," Pittman responded to the media. "I mean, I love him. He can separate in his routes, he catches, he blocks, he’s tough. There’ll certainly be a place for him because he’s earned that. I like him."

Pittman has no qualms about playing walk-ons for as many reps as they deserve, and he's already shown a propensity for rewarding those who contribute with scholarships. Due to the transfers of Julius Coates, Blayne Toll and others, Arkansas has a couple scholarships open this offseason that couldn't be better suited for a guy like White.

A grad of Pulaski Academy, White had scholarship offers from UCA, Air Force and others but he wanted to continue a family tradition of calling the hogs. That decision is likely to pay off soon–for White and for the Razorbacks.

After his commitment to Arkansas in January of 2019, we wrote: "Arkansas fans should know they're getting a DI scholarship quality athlete in White."

Arkansas hasn't exactly been at full strength in the wide receiver room this spring–veterans Tyson Morris and De'Vion Warren will be back to compete for reps in the fall–but White's sharp execution on Saturday showed he's much more than a stand-in.