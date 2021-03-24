FAYETTEVILLE — As the Razorbacks go into spring break, KJ Jefferson’s focus will be on what he has worked on since arriving in Fayetteville: his mechanics.

Since signing with Arkansas as a raw four-star recruit from a small school in Mississippi, the dual-threat quarterback has made significant strides in that area, but wants to continue improving over the second half of spring ball.

“I think about it sometimes just because of me playing in an SEC game, knowing how fast the SEC is, the smaller window you have to fit the ball into,” Jefferson said. “From a mechanics standpoint, it’s just basically speeding my feet up and just ripping the ball when I have to rip it and putting touch on it when I have to put touch on it.”

Despite spending much of his redshirt freshman season as the backup, Jefferson did get to put his improved mechanics on display in 2020.