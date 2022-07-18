Jefferson lands on Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

Preseason watch lists are starting to roll out, and Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson will likely see his name on quite a few.

Jefferson was named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award on Monday morning. He is one of 85 players listed on the watch list for the award that is presented each year to the best player in college football.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 1, and the three finalists will be announced Nov. 22. The winner of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 8.

Jefferson led the Hogs to a nine-win season in 2021and their first New Year’s Day bowl game win since the 2000 Cotton Bowl. In his first season as a full time starter at quarterback, he completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He finished the season as one of only five FBS quarterbacks to total at least 20 touchdown passes with four or fewer interceptions. Jefferson also ran for a team-high 664 yards on 146 carries with six touchdowns on the ground.

Jefferson will speak as a player representative for Arkansas the SEC Media Days on Wednesday at 9:05 a.m. CT. Joining him will be head coach Sam Pittman, safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool.