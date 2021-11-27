 Arkansas Razorbacks' KJ Jefferson proves he's among nation's elite quarterbacks
Jefferson proves he's among nation's elite QBs

KJ Jefferson is one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
KJ Jefferson is one of the top quarterbacks in the country. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson proved once again Friday afternoon that he is among the the country’s elite quarterbacks.

The first-year starter accounted for 320 total yards of offense in No. 25 Arkansas’ 34-17 win over Missouri, which improved the Razorbacks to 8-4 on the season and 4-4 in SEC play.

Making the performance even more impressive, Jefferson was actually shaken up at one point and spent some time in the injury tent and on the stationary bike on the sideline. However, he didn’t miss any time until the final drive, when John Stephen Jones relieved him with the game in hand.

“I think he's tough,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “I think he didn't want to let his team down if he could at all get back out there and play. And he certainly did. Leaders usually do that kind of stuff. They do a little bit more than others."

It helped that the redshirt sophomore had a friend and teammate - wide receiver Treylon Burks - similarly fighting through an injury to stay in the game.

{{ article.author_name }}