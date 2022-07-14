Jefferson receiving chip on the shoulder he does not need

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Though he does not need it, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is getting a chip on his shoulder from national media.

Last season, Jefferson had 2,676 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to go with 664 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He had the most rushing yards of any returning SEC quarterback and his 67.3% completion percentage is the third best of returning passers.

Entering his second season as the full-time starting quarterback for the Hogs, Jefferson is primed to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference.

Maybe it is just an Arkansas thing to be high on Jefferson, but the national media seems to be under the impression that he is not a top-4 quarterback in the conference.

Pro Football Focus released its list of the top-4 SEC quarterbacks Thursday, and Jefferson was nowhere to be found. The list — compiled by Anthony Treash — had Bryce Young (Alabama), Will Levis (Kentucky), Will Rogers (Mississippi State) and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) as his four.