Jefferson receiving chip on the shoulder he does not need
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Though he does not need it, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is getting a chip on his shoulder from national media.
Last season, Jefferson had 2,676 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to go with 664 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He had the most rushing yards of any returning SEC quarterback and his 67.3% completion percentage is the third best of returning passers.
Entering his second season as the full-time starting quarterback for the Hogs, Jefferson is primed to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference.
Maybe it is just an Arkansas thing to be high on Jefferson, but the national media seems to be under the impression that he is not a top-4 quarterback in the conference.
Pro Football Focus released its list of the top-4 SEC quarterbacks Thursday, and Jefferson was nowhere to be found. The list — compiled by Anthony Treash — had Bryce Young (Alabama), Will Levis (Kentucky), Will Rogers (Mississippi State) and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) as his four.
Treash also made a list of the top-10 quarterbacks in the country and Jefferson was not listed. But, he had Kedon Slovis listed at No. 9 as a quarterback for USC — seven spots lower than USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Slovis transferred to Pittsburgh last December.
USA Today writers who cover SEC teams had Jefferson ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the league. The players ahead of him were Young, Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Levis and Stetson Bennett IV (Georgia).
Yes, Bennett won a national championship with the Bulldogs — thanks in large part to a historically good defense — but he barely held on to the starting job last season.
The only argument for Jefferson not being listed as one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks would be Arkansas’ receiver situation. Even then, it should not be an issue after Jefferson threw to primarily one receiver all of last season (Treylon Burks).
Preseason rankings and lists do not matter in the grand scheme of things, but to not have Jefferson as a top quarterback in the SEC after his performance last season is an interesting decision.
To be fair, we are in the dog days of summer, and people have to get clicks somehow.