Jefferson returns to Death Valley under much different circumstances

The last time KJ Jefferson played in LSU’s Tiger Stadium, he was making his first collegiate start versus one of the all-time great college football teams.

Arkansas was in shambles, trying to handle the recent firing of former head coach Chad Morris, while LSU was a few wins away from finishing the season a perfect 15-0 and adding a national championship to the trophy case.

Unfortunately for Jefferson, he was thrown into the fire as a true freshman in one of the nation’s most hostile environments. He completed just 7 of 14 passes for 105 yards and was sacked three times.

“The only thing I really remember is it being very loud down there, like extremely loud,” Jefferson said. “Probably one of the loudest places I've played, so far.”

Nearly two years later, the Tigers sit with a losing record and the Razorbacks are looking to improve to 7-3. Jefferson has 10 more starts to his name and is putting together a season that has him as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC.