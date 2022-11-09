Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman revealed Wednesday that quarterback KJ Jefferson is still battling a shoulder injury ahead of Saturday's game against LSU.

Jefferson was "banged up" during last week's 21-19 loss to Liberty. He played arguably his worst game of the season in the loss to the flames, completing 23-37 passes for 284 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

During Arkansas' bye week following the Oct. 15 win over BYU, Pittman said Jefferson did not throw in practice due to a sore shoulder.

Pittman confirmed Monday that it's still that area that's bothering Jefferson.

"Yeah, it’s really in the clavicle area…it’s bruised," Pittman said. "It’s hard for him to throw the ball without some type of pain. Like I say, he’s much better than what he was last week. So hopefully we’ll get a good week of practice out of him and go from there."

The hope of having a good week of practice seems to have diminished slightly. Pittman said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference that Jefferson threw "some" in Monday's practice and "not much at all" on Tuesday.

"I don’t know exactly what he’ll do today," Pittman said. "But that’s still kind of a fluid situation."

With Jefferson's status presumably questionable at the moment, backup quarterback Malik Hornsby's name was mentioned by Pittman.

"I will say this, that Malik Hornsby’s had a really good week of practice," Pittman said. "The team is confident in him. So either way, whatever happens, whether we play KJ or whether we play Malik, we feel like we’ll have a guy that can go back there that the team believes in that can execute our game plan."

Hornsby completed 8-17 passes for 234 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while running for 114 yards in the Oct. 8 game at Mississippi State, when Jefferson did not play due to a head injury.

According to wide receiver Jadon Haselwood after the Liberty game, Hornsby took most of the snaps in practice at quarterback ahead of last week's game against Liberty and Haselwood didn't know who would be starting behind center against the Flames.

The case seems to be much of the same this week with Jefferson's limitations.

"But there hasn’t been a whole lot of change from last week to this week except KJ has thrown a little bit more than what he did last week," Pittman said.

The Hogs and Tigers will face off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be televised on ESPN.