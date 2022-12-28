For the second year in a row, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was named the most valuable player in the Razorbacks' bowl game. This time, he was named MVP of the Liberty Bowl following the Hogs' 55-53 win over Kansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Arkansas signal caller accounted for four touchdowns — two passing, two rushing — against the Jayhawks, which was the most in by an Arkansas player in a bowl game in program history.

Jefferson recorded 287 passing yards, a career-high 130 rushing yards and the four scores. He helped power the Hogs to a bowl game program-best 394 rushing yards in the contest.

His 20-yard rushing touchdown in the second overtime was a huge play for the Hogs, and he then completed a pair of two point conversion passes to Jaedon Wilson and Rashod Dubinion. The pass to Dubinion on a wheel route in triple overtime was the game-winning score.

"I just feel like I just want to be able to put my teammates in the best position to win," Jefferson said. "And so I mean, without sacrificing my body or anything, I just wanted to make sure that we got the victory for them and to just be able to just tell a story. I mean, just knowing that we played in the Liberty Bowl and came out victorious, so just adding it to my resume."

Even without playing the normal bully-ball that Jefferson does — lowering the shoulder on defenders and not worrying about getting out of bounds on runs — he still dominated when he needed to.

Head coach Sam Pittman said the thing that impressed him the most was the leadership that Jefferson put on display throughout the game.

"I think what he did better than anything tonight was he led the football team," Pittman said. "He was very vocal. I think when you’re playing well, it’s easier to be vocal as well. I think it’s easier to because you’re feeling better and this, that and the other. I thought he was in charge of the football game."

Pittman said on postgame radio that he was glad that Jefferson decided to not only compete in the bowl game, but to return for another season with the Hogs in 2023.

"Aren’t you glad he came back? I know I am," Pittman said. "He’s standing right next me. I’m kind of excited he came back. He’s a great player, he’s a better person and he’s the leader of our football team. That’s just what it is and he played his heart out for the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight."

Going into the game it seemed like Jefferson would have to do like he did in the Outback Bowl win over Penn State after last season: put the team on his back. He had help from some younger players and a strong defensive performance early, but when push came to shove in overtime, Jefferson took things upon himself.

"I feel amazing right now," Jefferson said on postgame radio. "Just a surreal moment being able to come out here with my teammates and letting the young guys take advantage of their opportunities and getting the ball in their hands. It’s a surreal moment back to back."