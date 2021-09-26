Jefferson turns in gritty performance vs. Aggies

ARLINGTON, Texas — He may have been hobbled, but KJ Jefferson got back on the field and helped No. 16 Arkansas close out a massive victory Saturday afternoon.

After missing about a quarter of play because of a knee injury, the redshirt sophomore returned to action for the Razorbacks’ final two possessions and helped them burn most of the last seven minutes in their 20-10 win over No. 7 Texas A&M.

Jefferson crashed into the bench when he was pushed out of bounds on the first play of the second half and bruised his knee in the process. Although he finished that drive and another, Arkansas eventually pulled him because he was noticeably limping.

It took multiple trips into the injury tent and some time on the stationary bike, but the numbing gel on Jefferson’s knee finally kicked in midway through the fourth quarter.