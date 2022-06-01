Jersey numbers announced for Arkansas hoops' newcomers

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Most of Arkansas’ newcomers — and there are a lot of them — arrive on campus over the weekend and will go through workouts over the summer.

It will be a critical time for head coach Eric Musselman, as he tries to mold a roster that includes just two returning scholarship players, six incoming freshmen and five transfers.

An entirely new roster also means new jersey numbers to learn. The UA announced the uniform assignments Wednesday morning…

Returning players (no changes)

4 - Davonte Davis

20 - Kamani Johnson

21 - Cade Arbogast*

45 - Lawson Blake*

*walk-on

Incoming freshmen

0 - Anthony Black

3 - Nick Smith Jr.

5 - Joseph Pinion

12 - Barry Dunning Jr.

13 - Jordan Walsh

23 - Derrian Ford

Transfer additions

1 - Rickey Council IV

2 - Trevon Brazile

11 - Jalen Graham

15 - Makhi Mitchell

22 - Makhel Mitchell

Here are some tidbits on the selections…

~Black will inherit the No. 0 from departing senior Stanley Umude. It’s the same number he wore at Duncanville High and at the McDonald’s All-American Game. Other players to wear the single-digit 0 include Jaylen Barford, Gary Ervin, Justin Smith and J.J. Sullinger.

~Smith is back in No. 3, the number he had at Sylvan Hills, after wearing No. 14 at North Little Rock and at the McDonald’s All-American Game. He inherits the number from departing senior Trey Wade and other past players to wear it include Alex Dillard, Dusty Hannahs and Andrew Lang.

~The most recent players to wear No. 13 were Chance Moore, walk-on Emeka Obukwelu and Dustin Thomas. That’s the number Walsh — who wore No. 23 in high school — will don as a freshman. The best players to wear 13 for the Razorbacks are Sonny Weems and Brandon Dean, as well as Mason Jones during his first year on campus.

~Pinion’s No. 5 has been a good number for the Razorbacks in recent years, as it was worn by Au’Diese Toney this past season and Moses Moody the year before that.

~Dunning will wear No. 12, the same number he wore at McGill-Toolen High. The last Arkansas player to wear that number was KK Robinson his freshman year. Other past Razorbacks to wear No. 12 include Clint McDaniel, Jannero Pargo and Kareem Reid.

~Wearing the number made famous by Michael Jordan, Derrian Ford inherits No. 23 from Connor Vanover. Past players with that number include Olu Famutimi, Teddy Gibson, Julysses Nobles and Tarik Wallace.

~With Davis returning with No. 4, Council switched to No. 1 after wearing 4 at Wichita State. He inherits the number from departing senior J.D. Notae. The most notable No. 1 in UA history is probably Isaiah Joe.

~Makhel Mitchell gets to stick with the No. 22 that he wore at Maryland and Rhode Island, but his twin brother, Makhi, is switching to No. 15 after previously wearing No. 21 (Arbogast’s number). Past 15s include Rotnei Clarke, Eric Ferguson, Mason Jones and Dwight Stewart. Past 22s include Pat Bradley, Jerry Carlton and Almer Lee.

~With Ford getting No. 23, Brazile switched to No. 2 after wearing 23 at Missouri. Past players to wear No. 2 include Adrio Bailey and Alandise Harris.

~Graham wore No. 24 his first two years at Arizona before switching to No. 2 last year and will be in yet another new number this year, getting No. 11. He inherits the number from Chris Lykes and other past Razorbacks to wear it include Lee Mayberry, B.J. Young and Jalen Tate.