Arkansas senior Jimmy Whitt has a knack for picking up slack for the Hogs and he did it again Tuesday night at home against Vanderbilt. The season's leading scorers Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe combined for zero first-half points but a career-high 30 points from Whitt more than got the job done in the 75-55 win.

The unranked Razorbacks move to 14-2 on the season with two SEC wins and a loss against LSU ahead of a huge game Saturday against No.10 Kentucky in Bud Walton. The record through 16 games by Eric Musselman is the best start by a first-year head coach in program history.

The Commodores were without their SEC leading scorer Aaron Nesmith (out for the season) and their leading rebounder Clevon Brown. Maxwell Evans and Saben Lee did their best to make up the points but still combined for three points fewer than Whitt's total.

Whitt becomes Arkansas's third player to score 30 this season, joining Jones and Joe. He'd had highs of 24 both at Arkansas and SMU before tonight but his combination of four dunks and 14 made shots sent him over the edge. He also added a team-high eight rebounds.

Sills finished with 11, seven and two, and he was the first Razorback to hit a three-point shot after a 19-minute drought.

The Hogs outrebounded the Commodores 38-28 and had contributions of four or more boards from six players.

Reggie Chaney bounced back from two scoreless games in a major way, dropping 12 for the first time in his career in SEC play. Adrio Bailey fouled out with almost eight minutes to play and had three points.

After going 0-5 in the first half, Joe started heating up with back-to-back three pointers and finished with 12 points and helped extend Arkansas's lead to double digits. While Mason Jones never found his shot, he did have a team-high eight assists with seven rebounds.

Defensively, Arkansas caused 17 Vanderbilt turnovers with just eight of their own. The Commodores, dropping to 0-3 in SEC play and 8-8 on the season, had only been held to 55 points or less once before, against Texas A&M four days prior. It was the Hogs' seventh game of the season holding a team under 60 points.

Arkansas tips off against Kentucky at 3 p.m. on Saturday.