Mild-mannered, well-dressed, even-keeled and well-spoken senior point guard Jimmy Whitt has lived up to every expectation set on him when he decided to take his college career back to Arkansas for his grad transfer year.

Through four games, Whitt is providing the second-most minutes, he's third in scoring with 11.5 points per game and second in rebounds with 5.5 a game.

"Each day I'm just trying to be a little better," Whitt said Tuesday night. "These guys have played together so I'm trying to find my spots and ways that I can help the team. I just like to see the flow of the game.

"When our shooters are struggling, I know at some point they're going to get up, but as the point guard I've got to take control of the game and know my strengths. When I can drive to the basket, find my spots and knock down shots, that's going to make it easier for the guys to get better looks."