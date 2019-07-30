Joe Craddock previews Hicks-Starkel QB battle
FAYETTEVILLE — For the second straight year, Arkansas enters fall camp without a starting quarterback.
Unlike last year, when Ty Storey and Cole Kelley battled it out by rotating during the weeks leading up to the opener, the Razorbacks have developed a plan to maximize reps for all of the quarterbacks on their roster.
Head coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock are splitting the practice fields up with the first- and third-team units on one side and the second- and fourth-team units on the other side.
