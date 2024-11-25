Johnell Davis, Karter Knox have breakout games in blowout win

"So it was only a matter of time for Karter. We’re expecting big things out of Karter and excited for him that the ball was able to go through the net."

"You build your own confidence, so these guys understand that," Arkansas associate head coach Chin Coleman said postgame. "Karter has been living in the gym, too. I would say that he and Nelly are probably neck-and-neck in terms of guys that spend the most time in the gym on their games.

There are questions about the level of opponent Maryland-Eastern Shore was, but regardless, Monday's game was a big confidence booster for both players, who had struggled offensively heading into the matchup.

Davis finished the game with a team-high four three-pointers and scored 16 points in 26 minutes of action. He was also efficient passing the ball with four assists and he also hauled in five rebounds.

Two Razorbacks who needed breakout games got them, as guards Johnell Davis and Karter Knox saw the ball go in the hoop early and often. Knox led all scorers in the game with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting which included three three-pointers.

Just about every shot was falling for the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1, 0-0 SEC) in their 109-35 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-7, 0-0 MEAC) on Monday night inside Bud Walton Arena.

Of those two players, the one who needed this performance the most was Davis. He had been lauded by fans and media for his offensive abilities all throughout the offseason, but a wrist injury hampered his development.

After the game, Knox said he had a conversation with Davis about what the fifth-year guard is capable of.

"I told Nelly, I said 'Nelly...you are one of the best players in the nation. Don’t worry about what other people think or your shot. Just keep playing,' Knox said after the win. "Nelly stays in the gym too. He’s a very hard worker and his hard work paid off tonight. I know Nelly, he’s just going to keep growing from this game. Ain’t the last time you see Nelly."

Both Davis and Knox had efficient games all over the floor, but the most notable came from behind the arc. The two combined for seven threes — nearly half of the entire team's total. Davis hit all three of his in the first half and Knox hit two in the first and one in the second.

"Johnell Davis, he’s not going to continue to play the way (he was playing.), he’s a 40% 3-point shooter in his career, so he’s going to eventually make shots," Coleman said. "He was able to make some shots because he’s the hardest worker on our team.

"We saw him the other day make 40 in a row. It was just a matter of time. The only thing in between him and making shots is air and opportunity. So he had an opportunity tonight, and he made them."

Monday night's game was full of standout plays, but the one that highlights Knox's effort the most came late in the second half with around 4:16 remaining in the game. Arkansas center Zvonimir Ivisic missed a three-point shot, but Knox ran into the lane, tipped the ball to himself from two defenders, turned around and scored.

The game was well in hand by that point, as Knox's layup made the score 102-30, but it showed his grit and drive to succeed on the court.

"It made me feel good because knowing Karter, he is one of the hardest-working people on the team," freshman forward Billy Richmond said after the game. "Him going out there and do what he do just brought energy to the fans, to the whole gym actually, just gave great energy to everybody. Looking forward to Karter doing that more."

The Razorbacks next matchup is a Thanksgiving Day contest against Illinois on a neutral floor at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Tip off is set for 3 p.m. CT and the game will air on CBS.