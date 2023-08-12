The Arkansas football team completed its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday and things went well according to head coach Sam Pittman.

While the Head Hog was fairly pleased with the scrimmage, which was closed to the media and fans, there are still things that need to be ironed out for the Razorbacks.

"We had a really good scrimmage," Pittman said. "Obviously, a concerning part of the scrimmage is penalties. This is the first time we've had an SEC crew out there. There's some pass interference and things like that are going to happen at times."

Two players who stood out to Pittman were running backs Dominique Johnson and Rashod Dubinion.

Going into his redshirt junior season, Johnson will have to work his way back up the depth charts to earn considerable playing time after tearing his ACL twice over the past two seasons. The Crowley, Texas, native certainly made his case Saturday.

"Some things that were good... (Dominique Johnson) coming back," Pittman said. "Dom had a nice, long run. Maybe 50 yards or so. Him coming back was nice to see."

According to a team spokesperson, the 50-yard run by Johnson was for a touchdown against the second team defense.

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Johnson ran for 575 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He then suffered a tough break when he tore his ACL in the Outback Bowl against Penn State on Jan. 1, 2022.

Johnson worked his way back in the fall of 2022 and he was able to see the field by Sept. 24 against Texas A&M. Things just didn't go his way, though, and Johnson eventually tore the same ACL during a late October practice.

The 6-foot-1 running back is still wearing his leg brace, but that didn't stop him from making plays during the scrimmage. Johnson may have had another long run if not for the play being blown dead.

"He got a pretty good workout," Pittman said. "Had another nice run, too. Actually I think the officials whistled him dead when he put his hand down. I don’t think he was. I think he would have been off to the races on another one, too."

"I think he can take (the brace) off if he wants to. I don’t know if he wants to or not. And on that long run, I don’t know that it really mattered."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson spoke on Johnson's newfound confidence after returning from injury.

"I’m seeing confidence," Jefferson said. "He was really confident in his knee. Just seeing him come back and be able to produce the way he did within the pass game and running the ball as well. It’s great to have him back on full go and to show that he has a lot of confidence in his knee."

One of the players Johnson will have to battle against for playing time is sophomore Rashod Dubinion. The Ellenwood, Georgia, native totaled 293 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry in 2022.

A 5-foot-10 running back, Dubinion is in his best shape and feeling faster than ever going into the 2023 season, according to Pittman, who talked about Dubinion's confidence and growth in knowledge that occurred this offseason.

"I think him getting the offensive player of the game in the Liberty Bowl helped his confidence as well," Pittman said. "I don’t think he or us see him as a 3. We just see him as when he’s in the game, there are some good things that are going to happen."

"I think the most he’s grown is just in his confidence and knowledge of the game of football and the expectations of what SEC football is all about. He’s a really good player."

Jefferson mentioned Dubinion's change in attitude and how his approach to reps has changed for the better. The former four-star prospect is taking everything seriously now.

"Rashod is a special athlete," Jefferson said. "I mean, he can do it all. And also just the way he’s — his preparation, the way he’s approached this camp. He’s taking a lot more reps more serious, taking everything more serious."

"Each and every day he come out it’s a competition in that running back room as well so iron sharpen iron in that room. They all want to see each other get better so they are just pushing each other in the room just to that full potential. So he’s doing a really good job so far."

The two running backs are part of a loaded backfield that also features Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and AJ Green in 2023.

Arkansas will get Sunday off before returning to the practice field Monday. Stay tuned to HawgBeat's premium message board, The Trough, for the latest updates from Arkansas fall camp.