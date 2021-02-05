Since the 2020 college season ended, coaches have had a lot more time to evaluate HUDL tapes. Recruits around the nation are reporting new offers left and right–Parkview running back James Jointer is no exception.

"Recruitment's actually been pretty crazy since the new year started," Jointer said at AR Elite media day. "I hear from a new school probably every day. I'm taking virtual visits and what not, hoping we can get out to see everything in April. Right now, I'm just taking notes on each school like, 'this school checks in on my mom too, not just me,' so it's frustrating but it's pretty exciting at the same time."

Jointer overcame a knee injury he suffered in his sophomore season to bounce back for his junior year. The Arkansas native ran for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 17.3 yards per catch as well.

The Little Rock athlete has earned offers from Purdue, Michigan State, Virginia and Utah all in the last 10 days, bringing his total offer count up to 26.

As much as a good education, strong relationships and location, for the 3-star running back, offensive scheme at his school of choice is going to be crucial.