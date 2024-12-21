Jonas Aidoo logs best game as Razorback in win over North Carolina A&T

The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 0-0 SEC) got Jonas Aidoo's best performance of the year on Saturday in the Hogs' 95-67 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-10, 0-1 CAA) at Bud Walton Arena.

The preseason All-SEC center logged his first double-double of the season as he scored 17 points and hauled in 11 rebounds (six defensive and five offensive). He also added two assists, three blocks and a steal.

"It’s great, but as long as we got the win, that’s all that matters," Aidoo said after the game of his performance. "I just want to help the team win. Do what I can and just go into conference play doing the same thing."

More impressive, Aidoo isn't even 100% healthy yet. He said after the game he's somewhere around 80 to 85% health from an injury that sidelined him for most of the offseason and the majority of the season so far.

"You saw the physical play at the rim, he can do that," Arkansas head coach John Calipari said after the game. "My guess is he's about 80% right now, maybe 85, but no way he’s at 100% and that's why I'm telling him when you come back, you got to step on the gas. Even if you have to play less, don't play as many minutes, going for three, four minutes at a time. And then in that time, he has a huge impact on the game."