FAYETTEVILLE — Mason Jones couldn’t be stopped Saturday afternoon.

The junior guard poured in a career-high 41 points in the Razorbacks’ 98-79 win over Tulsa inside Bud Walton Arena. It was just the 11th 40-point game in school history, tied for seventh all-time and the most by an Arkansas player in more than a decade.

The outburst came on an efficient 12-of-18 shooting performance that included 5 of 11 from three-point range and 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Only Rotnei Clarke, who had a UA-record 51 points against Alcorn State in 2009, has scored more in the past 26 years.

Jones actually started the scoring with a three-pointer 57 seconds into the game, but didn’t make another shot beyond the arc until his buzzer beater bounced high off the rim and through the hoop to cap a 20-point first half.

That lucky bounce also gave the Razorbacks a 16-point lead in what was a dominant first half, as they went on an 18-1 run sparked by a barrage of three-pointers. They made five of their first seven, including three by Isaiah Joe in a two-minute span.

Arkansas ended up leading by double digits for all but 29 seconds in the final 33 minutes of the game.

The closest Tulsa got was when it used a six-point spurt to pull within nine. Darien Jackson’s fast break layup cut it to single digits and forced Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman to call a timeout for just the third time this season.

What followed was a 13-2 run that put the Golden Hurricane away for good. That stretch included a personal 10-0 run by Jones that pushed him past his previous career high of 32, which he set in the opener against Rice.

The Razorbacks led by as many as 23 points down the stretch on their way to bouncing back from last week’s overtime loss at Western Kentucky and improving to 9-1 on the year, matching their best start in the past 11 season. (The Razorbacks also won nine of their first 10 games in 2016-17.)

There were a few opportunities for Arkansas to reach 100 points, but walk-ons Emeka Obukwelu and Ty Stevens missed a three-pointer and pair of free throws, respectively. Ethan Henderson also missed a jumper at the buzzer, but it was still the most points of the Musselman era and the most its scored since beating Florida International 121-89 last December.

It also marks just the second time the Razorbacks have beaten a Frank Haith-coached team. The former Missouri coach beat the Razorbacks three times in four tries with the Tigers.

Arkansas has another week off before returning to the court at 7 p.m. next Saturday inside Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock to play Valparaiso. The game will not be televised or streamed online, but HawgBeat will be in attendance and providing updates on The Trough.