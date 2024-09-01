PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Jordan Anthony using track speed to 'fly' in Arkansas offense

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0dqVHFlVHdnZzFRP3NpPWpoTmlVM0pJWWdGcG95TTU/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jordan Anthony ignited in Arkansas' 70-0 Week 1 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a culmination of his practice performance to end the preseason, according to head coach Sam Pittman.

"I think Jordan, maybe over the last 7-10 days has really upped his game," Pittman said after the game. "He can run. We didn’t get a sweep with him today, but he certainly can do that. Again, you talked about Taylen (Green) on the first throw, well he dropped his first pass, I believe, and then came back and got the other ones.

"Some of them were difficult catches and all that. You know, he’s never played. He’s transferred and he ran track, but he’s really never played football at the college level until today and I thought he did a nice job."

In his first game as a Razorback, the 5-foot-10, 162-pound track star caught three passes for 46 yards (15.3 AVG) with a long of 24 yards. Now in his second season under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino after following him from Texas A&M, Anthony is primed for a career season in 2024.

"His speed and his skill set, he can fly," co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson said Aug. 12. "I seriously doubt that we’ll see a receiver who’s as fast as him. So he’s really preparing us in the slot."

Prior to joining Arkansas, Anthony had only participated in six games between Kentucky (2022) and Texas A&M (2023). He made a combined three catches for 14 yards in that span, and also starred on the Wildcat's track and field team.

"Jordan does have speed but I’ve been impressed with his toughness," wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch said Aug. 6. "Most track guys you’re worried about ‘OK, how can they take a hit?’ Right? Can he learn the offense, does he love football? All those boxes are checked with him.

"Very impressed with his ability to study the playbook and pick it up fast. I mean, he’s a fast learner. He puts in time on his own. He’ll watch film at the facility on his own. But his hands and his toughness have been the most impressive to me. We know he’s fast but he can get in and out of his breaks and make the tough catches."

Arkansas and No. 17 Oklahoma State are set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will be televised on ABC.

