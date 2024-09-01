"Some of them were difficult catches and all that. You know, he’s never played. He’s transferred and he ran track, but he’s really never played football at the college level until today and I thought he did a nice job."

"I think Jordan, maybe over the last 7-10 days has really upped his game," Pittman said after the game. "He can run. We didn’t get a sweep with him today, but he certainly can do that. Again, you talked about Taylen (Green) on the first throw, well he dropped his first pass, I believe, and then came back and got the other ones.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jordan Anthony ignited in Arkansas' 70-0 Week 1 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a culmination of his practice performance to end the preseason, according to head coach Sam Pittman.

In his first game as a Razorback, the 5-foot-10, 162-pound track star caught three passes for 46 yards (15.3 AVG) with a long of 24 yards. Now in his second season under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino after following him from Texas A&M, Anthony is primed for a career season in 2024.

"His speed and his skill set, he can fly," co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson said Aug. 12. "I seriously doubt that we’ll see a receiver who’s as fast as him. So he’s really preparing us in the slot."

Prior to joining Arkansas, Anthony had only participated in six games between Kentucky (2022) and Texas A&M (2023). He made a combined three catches for 14 yards in that span, and also starred on the Wildcat's track and field team.

"Jordan does have speed but I’ve been impressed with his toughness," wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch said Aug. 6. "Most track guys you’re worried about ‘OK, how can they take a hit?’ Right? Can he learn the offense, does he love football? All those boxes are checked with him.

"Very impressed with his ability to study the playbook and pick it up fast. I mean, he’s a fast learner. He puts in time on his own. He’ll watch film at the facility on his own. But his hands and his toughness have been the most impressive to me. We know he’s fast but he can get in and out of his breaks and make the tough catches."

Arkansas and No. 17 Oklahoma State are set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will be televised on ABC.