Jordan Crook discusses flip from Oklahoma State to Arkansas

Arkansas capped a big July in recruiting by landing its fifth commitment of the month at Saturday’s cookout.

One of the nation’s top inside linebackers, ranked ninth nationally at that position by Rivals, Jordan Crook announced his pledge on the final day of July, but it was a decision that he and those around him felt was coming since his official visit the final weekend of June.

“It’s pretty big, still feels unreal,” Crook said. “But there is no doubt in my mind that this is the place to be. It just felt right when I came for my official.”