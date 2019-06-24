FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have an Abbott and Costello situation next season.

With the graduation of second-team All-SEC selection Trevor Ezell, the Razorbacks’ logical answer to, “Who’s on first?” seemed like senior-to-be Jordan McFarland.

The inconsistent Illinois native has decided to transfer, though, and will seek another Division I school to play his final season of eligibility in 2020, head coach Dave Van Horn confirmed Monday.