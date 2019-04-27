FAYETTEVILLE — Even though Matt Goodheart managed to stay in the game after hurting his shoulder Friday night, there was a chance he might not be able to play Saturday.

Considering the way he’s been swinging the bat, the most logical choice to fill his spot at designated hitter would be Jordan McFarland.

Usually head coach Dave Van Horn doesn’t set his lineup until a few hours before the game, but - thanks to a conversation between his girlfriend and Goodheart’s girlfriend, who are friends - McFarland didn’t even have to make it to the ballpark to get a good idea he’d likely play.

“She texted my girlfriend this morning and said, ‘Goodheart is having trouble putting his clothes on, so you might be playing today,’” McFarland said with a laugh. “That kind of gave me a good heads up.”

It also didn’t take long for him to make an impact in the Razorbacks’ 15-3 series-clinching win over No. 20 Tennessee.

The Volunteers’ ace, Garrett Stallings, gave up a leadoff single to Trevor Ezell, but then got into a groove by retiring six straight - including three via strikeouts - on only 24 pitches.

Van Horn was thinking it’d be hard to scratch across runs until McFarland stepped to the plate to lead off the third inning.

“McFarland hits the first pitch of the third inning into the crowd,” Van Horn said. “I mean, that was incredible. I’m just happy for Jordan.”

That opened the floodgates for Arkansas, as it racked up 18 hits and 15 runs, both of which were the most Tennessee has allowed all season.

It was also the beginning of a 2-for-3 performance by McFarland, who doubled in his second at bat and was also hit by a pitch and walked before striking out in his final plate appearance.

“I am happy for Jordan if it happens against another team, but I was dog-cussing from the dugout,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “You can get away with that here because it gets so loud that nobody can hear you anyway, even if you are standing next to me.”

The Razorbacks also got a 4-for-4 night out of their 9-hole, Christian Franklin. Van Horn said he let the ball get deep and the hit it hard the other way for all four of his hits, which included a double.

Franklin also drew a walk, scored three runs and had an RBI.

“He’s struggled a little bit and he made an adjustment with his hand placement on the bat a couple of days ago,” Van Horn said. “I think it’s flattened his swing out a little bit and if it didn’t, it sure gave him some confidence.”

Together, the bottom two spots in Arkansas’ order - McFarland and Franklin - combined to reach base nine of 10 times and score six runs.

As good as they were, there’s a chance it could be switched up for Sunday’s finale. Whether McFarland stays in the lineup depends on how Goodheart feels another day removed from his injury.

“He kind of popped it in and out, that’s all I can tell you,” Van Horn said. “He woke up this morning and it was really sore. I was told that was what was going to happen and it did.”

McFarland has certainly made a case for increased playing time in his last five appearances. Since coming in as a defensive replacement in Arkansas’ blowout loss at Vanderbilt, he’s made starts against UAPB, Mississippi State, Northwestern State and now Tennessee.

In those games, he’s 9 for 18 with one double, two home runs and six RBIs. That has raised his batting average from .125 (4 for 32) to .260.

“You still come to the park with the same attitude, whether things are going bad, good, neutral,” McFarland said about the prospect of playing Sunday. “It’s not about me, it’s about the team, and as cheesy as that sounds, that’s how the game is. I’m just grateful to be playing today, whether it’s one day or every day.”

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.