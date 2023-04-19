Jordan Walsh declares for NBA draft, maintains eligibility
Arkansas freshman forward Jordan Walsh announced Tuesday his decision to declare for the 2023 NBA draft while maintaining college eligibility, as first reported by Curtis Wilkerson.
A McDonald's All-American in 2022, Walsh logged action in all 36 of the Razorbacks' games last season, including 22 starts, the fifth-most on the squad. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 24.5 minutes per game during his first/only season on the Hill.
The DeSoto, Texas, native shot 43.3% overall, 27.8% from 3-point range and 71.2% from the free throw line in the Hogs' third consecutive season that ended in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Walsh was not always a regular source of statistical production during the 2022-23 campaign, although as one of four players to see the court in every game, his 255 points and 141 rebounds were both good for fourth on the team.
Standing 6-feet-7-inches, Walsh was a more significant contributor once the regular season ended, recording 18 points in two SEC Tournament games and droping his 12th double-digit performance in the Razorbacks' second-round upset of top-seeded Kansas.
The most problematic area of Walsh's game was his propensity to foul. One of three SEC players who committed triple-digit fouls, he was whistled a team-high 105 times, and he had to check out early in eight different games.
Walsh is the seventh Razorback to announce a decision for his future, joining Nick Smith Jr. (draft), Trevon Brazile (returning), Davonte Davis (draft, maintaining eligibility), Ricky Council IV (draft), Makhel Mitchell (transferring) and Barry Dunning Jr. (transferring).