Arkansas freshman forward Jordan Walsh announced Tuesday his decision to declare for the 2023 NBA draft while maintaining college eligibility, as first reported by Curtis Wilkerson.

A McDonald's All-American in 2022, Walsh logged action in all 36 of the Razorbacks' games last season, including 22 starts, the fifth-most on the squad. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 24.5 minutes per game during his first/only season on the Hill.

The DeSoto, Texas, native shot 43.3% overall, 27.8% from 3-point range and 71.2% from the free throw line in the Hogs' third consecutive season that ended in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Walsh was not always a regular source of statistical production during the 2022-23 campaign, although as one of four players to see the court in every game, his 255 points and 141 rebounds were both good for fourth on the team.

Standing 6-feet-7-inches, Walsh was a more significant contributor once the regular season ended, recording 18 points in two SEC Tournament games and droping his 12th double-digit performance in the Razorbacks' second-round upset of top-seeded Kansas.

The most problematic area of Walsh's game was his propensity to foul. One of three SEC players who committed triple-digit fouls, he was whistled a team-high 105 times, and he had to check out early in eight different games.

Walsh is the seventh Razorback to announce a decision for his future, joining Nick Smith Jr. (draft), Trevon Brazile (returning), Davonte Davis (draft, maintaining eligibility), Ricky Council IV (draft), Makhel Mitchell (transferring) and Barry Dunning Jr. (transferring).