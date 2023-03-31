Arkansas could potentially lose another — somewhat unexpected — player to the NBA Draft as junior Davonte Davis announced his intentions to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft but retain his college eligibility Thursday via Twitter.

"Since picking up a basketball for the first time, I had two dreams: playing for Razorbacks and playing in the NBA," Davis said in a tweet. "I consider myself very fortunate to accomplish the first goal, but now is the time for me to start preparing for my next goal.

"I will being the process as a member of the 2023 NBA Draft. I will see this process through and make an informed decision in the coming weeks. At this time, I will not forgo my eligibility to ensure I have the option to return to U of A for my senior season."

An already elite defender, Davis took his offensive game to the next level by averaging 10.9 points per game and shooting 34.6% from three this season. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 4.4 rebounds and a career-high 1.4 steals per game as a junior this season.

The three-year native of Jacksonville was a member of Eric Musselman's first high school recruiting class as the head coach of Arkansas. A four-man class, which saw the first one-and-done in program history in Moses Moody and a second-round draft pick in Jaylin Williams, could now see a third player taken in the NBA Draft.

As a four-star freshman, Davis was an essential piece of Arkansas' Elite Eight run in 2021, when he emerged as a high quality slasher and defender. He finished his freshman campaign averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Those numbers bumped up to 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament that year.

His impact was felt more than just in the box score, with memorable plays and big-time moments like hitting a game-winner over Oral Roberts, hiking the ball between his legs for an open shot, and locking down Texas Tech guard Mac McClung en route to the Sweet Sixteen.

Those plays as a true freshman set the tone for Davis's Razorback career: he would perform the best when the lights were brightest, eventually earning the monicker "March Devo."

That carried over to his sophomore season, when Davis averaged 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and a career-best 2.8 assists per game. Davis played another key role in the postseason, averaging 31 minutes and 7.8 points per game for an Arkansas team that reached its second straight NCAA Tournament.

In Arkansas' Sweet Sixteen run this postseason, Davis was a no-doubt leader of the team. He once again flipped that postseason switch and scored 16 points against Illinois in the first round and 25 against Kansas in the Round of 32.

Head coach Eric Musselman has often regarded Davis as one of the best defenders not just in the SEC, but in the country. Davis is currently not projected in mock drafts.

Davis is the third Razorback to announce his future intentions, as freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. declared for the draft and sophomore forward Trevon Brazile announced he will return for another year in Fayetteville.