The transfer from Missouri tore his ACL on Dec. 7 against UNC Asheville after playing just eight full games with the Hogs. During that eight-game span, he averaged 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Brazile was supposed to be a big part of Arkansas' team this year and that showed early on as he was a focal point in the early season offensive success. His loss was one that the team felt throughout the rest of the season.

At 6-feet-10-inches tall, Brazile's size puts him at an advantage on both sides of the court as he's a willing defender and a matchup nightmare in the paint. He put his athlecisim on display with plenty of highlight-reel dunks in his shortened season, including one that went viral during the Nov. 16 win over South Dakota State.