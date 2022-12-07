Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Tuesday's win over UNC Greensboro.

Head coach Eric Musselman said after the game he did not know the severity of the injury and that Brazile would have an MRI scan on Wednesday. After further evaluation, it was determined that it was in fact a torn ACL.

The transfer from Missouri entered the UNCG game as Arkansas’ leader in rebounds and blocked shots, and he ranked third on the team in scoring and free throws attempted. He was the Hogs’ first player off the bench in all nine games and ranked fourth in minutes played (29.3 avg.).

Brazile played just nine minutes with no points, two rebounds and two blocked shots before exiting the game against the Spartans.

He averaged 11.8 points 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots per game this season.

Brazile had just scored a career-high 23 points in Saturday's win over San Jose State. He had four games with at least 17 points this season and he was averaging a double-double through the first three games.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Brazile's size will be hard to replace, as well as his ability to score. His 11 threes are tied with Anthony Black for the most made by a Hog this season.