Arkansas McDonald's All-American freshman Jordan Walsh is joining the Boston Celtics after being drafted with No. 38 overall pick, which was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Celtics, in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Walsh is the third Razorback to be selected in the draft, joining first round picks Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black.

As a freshman at Arkansas, Walsh averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 assists per game. He started 22 of 36 games he appeared in, and shot 43.3% from the field, 27.8% from three and 71.2% from the free throw line.

Walsh had a +/- of +22 in the 10-point win over Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and he was +12 in the one-point win over 1-seed Kansas in the Round of 32. Among Arkansas' regular rotation, Walsh was a team-best +8.52/40 min on the year.

The 6-foot-7 native of Desoto, Texas, built on his freshman campaign with strong showings at the NBA Draft Combine and pre-draft workouts. Walsh rose from not being on some draft boards to being an early second round projection.

"He's an excellent rebounder for his position," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said about Walsh at the NBA Combine. "A very, very unselfish player and I think he showed those skills that he has. Being unselfish, moving without the basketball and being a range rebounder. He does a great job rebounding out of his area."

Walsh joins Black and Smith to give Arkansas four total one-and-dones in program history as the trio joins Moses Moody, who was drafted No. 14 overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2021.

With Walsh's selection, the Razorbacks have now had 44 total players drafted in program history and they have had at least one player drafted in five straight drafts.