Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh had the Razorback faithful on the edge of their seats until late Wednesday night, when he announced his intentions to keep his name in the 2023 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility.

A native of Desoto, Texas, Walsh played in 36 games and started 22 of them during his only season in Fayetteville. The five-star freshman averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while having 40 steals and shooting 34.4% from three over his final 19 games.

Walsh score in double digits on 12 occasions, including a career-high 18 points in the Dec. 17 win over Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound freshman was +22 in the 10-point win over Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and he was +12 in the one-point win over 1-seed Kansas in the Round of 32. Walsh was a team-best +8.52/40 min of those in the normal Arkansas rotation.

After participating at the NBA Draft Combine on May 15-18, Walsh had proven his athleticism and raw talent enough to NBA teams. A recent ESPN mock draft had the McDonald's All-American going No. 39 overall in the second round to the Charlotte Hornets.

Walsh displayed his impressive abilities throughout his one year and Fayetteville and he told ESPN that he can now display his full capability after moving on from Arkansas.

"Once I got out of Arkansas, I'm now in a position where I don't have handcuffs on me," Walsh told ESPN. "I'm able to shoot and make plays for people. I have that flexibility to show that I can do all those things. I was stuck in a role, but now they'll see the real Jordan. That was a small glimpse of me at the combine."

The highlight of Walsh's combine performance was when he recorded 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting, seven rounds, five assists, two steals and a block during a scrimmage on May 18.

Walsh posted a video to social media following the announcement that he will remain in the draft. Here's what he had to say...