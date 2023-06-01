Jordan Walsh issues farewell to Arkansas
Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh had the Razorback faithful on the edge of their seats until late Wednesday night, when he announced his intentions to keep his name in the 2023 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility.
A native of Desoto, Texas, Walsh played in 36 games and started 22 of them during his only season in Fayetteville. The five-star freshman averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while having 40 steals and shooting 34.4% from three over his final 19 games.
Walsh score in double digits on 12 occasions, including a career-high 18 points in the Dec. 17 win over Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound freshman was +22 in the 10-point win over Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and he was +12 in the one-point win over 1-seed Kansas in the Round of 32. Walsh was a team-best +8.52/40 min of those in the normal Arkansas rotation.
After participating at the NBA Draft Combine on May 15-18, Walsh had proven his athleticism and raw talent enough to NBA teams. A recent ESPN mock draft had the McDonald's All-American going No. 39 overall in the second round to the Charlotte Hornets.
Walsh displayed his impressive abilities throughout his one year and Fayetteville and he told ESPN that he can now display his full capability after moving on from Arkansas.
"Once I got out of Arkansas, I'm now in a position where I don't have handcuffs on me," Walsh told ESPN. "I'm able to shoot and make plays for people. I have that flexibility to show that I can do all those things. I was stuck in a role, but now they'll see the real Jordan. That was a small glimpse of me at the combine."
The highlight of Walsh's combine performance was when he recorded 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting, seven rounds, five assists, two steals and a block during a scrimmage on May 18.
Walsh posted a video to social media following the announcement that he will remain in the draft. Here's what he had to say...
"I wanted to take a moment to share an important decision that I have made regarding my future," Walsh said. "After careful consideration, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream and remain in the 2023 NBA Draft.
"This decision was not easy to make, and I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of you who have supported me along the way. Your belief in my abilities and the love you have shown me throughout my journey have meant the world to me.
"I am grateful for the opportunity that the University of Arkansas has provided. The experiences, the memories that I have made as a Razorback will forever hold a special place in my heart. The guidance, support from Coach Musselman and the entire staff, the camaraderie of my teammates and the passion and energy from the Razorback fans have played a significant role in my development both as an athlete and as a person.
"I am excited for this new chapter in my life and for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I will carry the Razorback spirit with me wherever I go and strive to make all of you proud. Thank you again for your support. I look forward to this next chapter in my journey. God is good."