In the span of 24 hours the Razorbacks have won two major battles that'll greatly impact the team's performance in 2019. Lackawanna C.C. offensive tackle Chibueze Nwanna announced his commitment to Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon, just a day after another JUCO offensive lineman did the same, Iowa Central's Myron Cunningham.

Both linemen could step in at tackle positions and the Razorbacks will have good depth with Noah Gatlin and Dalton Wagner with them. With five 2019 signees Arkansas will be at 14 offensive line scholarships and could have a 15th should Warren High School 3-star Marcus Miller move from defensive tackle to the offensive line.

Nwanna chose Arkansas over Maryland, his home-state school, after taking his official visit in Fayetteville this past weekend.

"The people were nice," Chibueze said after the visit. "I feel like family here."