 JUCO signee Akol Mawein released from Arkansas Razorbacks basketball NLI
Akol Mawein signed with Arkansas out of Navarro College in the JUCO ranks.
Akol Mawein signed with Arkansas out of Navarro College in the JUCO ranks.
Andrew Hutchinson
Arkansas’ 2021 signing class is down to one, as junior college transfer Akol Mawein has been released from his NLI and will continue his career elsewhere, HawgBeat has confirmed.

A three-star recruit, the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists as a sophomore at Navarro College. He also shot 48.1 percent from the floor, 31.3 percent from beyond the arc and 70.2 percent from the free throw line.

That followed a freshman season in which he averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He was born in South Sudan, but grew up in Australia, which is where he formed a connection with Arkansas assistant coach David Patrick.

Mawein had been recruited by Patrick at multiple stops, including LSU, TCU and UC-Riverside. Before playing at the JUCO level, he played his final two years of high school ball at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock.

His departure means the Razorbacks’ 2021 signing class features just one player in three-star small forward/shooting guard Chance Moore. The Georgia product is the No. 113 overall prospect in the Class of 2021.

There are also now two open scholarships on next year’s team, which Arkansas could fill with transfers. It has already brought in Au’Diese Toney from Pitt, Chris Lykes from Miami (Fla.) and Stanley Umude from South Dakota.

