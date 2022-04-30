JUST IN: Brown taken in 2022 NFL Draft

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Montaric Brown is the third Arkansas player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took Brown with the 222nd overall pick and in the seventh round Saturday afternoon.

He joins wide receiver Treylon Burks (Titans — 1st round, 18th pick) and defensive tackle John Ridgeway (Cowboys — 5th round, 178th pick) as Razorbacks who’ve heard their name called so far.

The three draft picks are the most from Arkansas since 2019, as only one player was drafted last year and only two were picked in 2020.

Brown is just the Razorbacks’ second defensive back selected in seven years. The other, Kamren Curl, was a safety. The last cornerback from Arkansas drafted was Tevin Mitchel in 2015.

A former four-star recruit from Ashdown, Brown emerged as a true shutdown corner as a fifth-year senior. He came down with five interceptions in 2021, which was the most by an Arkansas player in a decade and helped him earn first-team All-SEC honors from the coaches.

That capped a career in which Brown made 127 tackles, including four for loss, and made six interceptions. He also had 15 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.