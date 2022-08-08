JUST IN: Crimson & Cardinal Classic Back at the Bok Center

The two teams faced off last year at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the Sooners got the best of the Razorbacks 88-66.

Arkansas and Oklahoma will face off in the Crimson & Cardinal Classic at the Bank of Oklahoma Center, it was announced Monday.

It will be the 30th all-time meeting between the teams, with Arkansas currently leading the series 16-13. This will be the second year in a row, and also just the second time in school history that the Sooners and Razorbacks go head-to-head in Tulsa.

The Razorbacks will look to get revenge from last year, while the Sooners will be focused on reaching the post-season under second-year head coach Porter Moser.

It should be a nice test for the new and improved frontcourt for Arkansas, as they go up against the Groves brothers, who made life difficult for the Razorbacks last year. Tanner Groves, especially, who put up 16 points and spread the floor by shooting 3-of-5 from three-point range.

The two teams will face off on December 10, 2022, and tickets go on sale Friday, August 19th.