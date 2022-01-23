JUST IN: Hogs land transfer No. 5, DB Brini from Georgia

Arkansas has dipped into the transfer portal for more immediate help on defense.

Latavious Brini, a defensive back from Georgia, announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Sunday via Instagram. He reportedly picked Arkansas over Texas and others.

Although he was a fifth-year senior for the Bulldogs in 2021, Brini has an extra year of eligibility because of a blanket waiver granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic in 2020.

At Georgia, Brini was a large part of arguably one of the greatest defenses in college football history. While he was replaced late in the season, he still started 11 games and appeared in two others as the Bulldogs won the national championship.

All of his starts were at the “star” position on Georgia’s defense, which is the nickel back. That is a position Arkansas needed help at because of Greg Brooks Jr. leaving the team and transferring to LSU.

Brini finished the 2021 season with 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups. Despite being replaced late in the year, he earned an impressive 81.1 grade from Pro Football Focus while playing 515 total defensive snaps.

Prior to this season, Brini had played sparingly for Georgia, where he signed as a 5.7 three-star prospect in the Class of 2017. The Florida native made his first career start against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl as a redshirt junior and earned a solid 70.4 grade on 53 snaps.

The Razorbacks have now brought in five scholarship transfers this offseason. Brini follows wide receiver Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma, defensive end Landon Jackson from LSU, linebacker Drew Sanders from Alabama and cornerback Dwight McGlothern from LSU. They also landed quarterback Cade Fortin as a walk-on from South Florida.

Brini will count toward Arkansas’ 2022 class, which now features 25 players. It can still sign three more players - from the high school/JUCO ranks or portal - before filling up. Unsigned safety commit Myles Rowser would take one of those spots if he signs next month.