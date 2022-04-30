JUST IN: Ridgeway selected in 2022 NFL Draft

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Another Arkansas player is off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle John Ridgeway was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round, and with the 178th overall pick, Saturday afternoon.

He joins wide receiver Treylon Burks, who went 18th overall to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, as Razorbacks who’ve heard their name called so far.

It is the fourth straight year Arkansas has had a defensive tackle drafted, as Ridgeway follows Armon Watts (2019), McTelvin Agim (2020) and Jonathan Marshall (2021).

The selection comes after a solid senior season at Arkansas — his only year in Fayetteville. Ridgeway joined the Razorbacks after spending the first three years of his career in the FCS ranks at Illinois State.

After missing the season opener against Rice, he was back on the field against Texas despite being just two weeks removed from an emergency appendectomy.

Ridgeway had a big performance in that game and ultimately finished the season with 39 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 1 quarterback hurry. According to Pro Football Focus, he also had 23 “stops” — or tackles that were considered a “failure” by the offense.

The Razorbacks could have as many as three other players taken Saturday, which consists of the final four rounds of the NFL Draft. Cornerback Montaric Brown, offensive lineman Myron Cunningham and defensive end Tre Williams are all potential draft picks.