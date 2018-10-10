The Arkansas hoops 2019 class has one lone commit, in-state point guard Justice Hill who is not only one of the most talented hoopers in the state for Little Rock Christian, but also a very talented football player. Hill has been thinking about the possibility of being a dual-sport athlete for the Razorbacks, even taking a visit with the football staff in April, but since then he's come to a more conclusive decision.

"I probably won’t be going to Arkansas to play both," Hill said. "Due to my love for basketball, I’ll probably be spending my time on the court."

Hill completed his official visit to Fayetteville this past weekend and said it made him very excited for his future in a Razorbacks uniform with his new family.

"It was really good, I enjoyed myself," Hill said. "I had a good time seeing the guys on the court as well as spending time with them off of it. I’m excited about the future and looking forward to going up there."