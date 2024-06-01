The 5-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (44-15) dropped their second NCAA Tournament Regional matchup 7-6 to the Kansas State Wildcats (34-24) on Saturday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium to fall to the loser's bracket. After pummeling the baseball in its regional-opening 17-9 win over SEMO on Friday, the Diamond Hogs came back down to Earth in clutch moments against the Wildcats. Despite totaling 13 hits, Arkansas finished 13-for-41 at the plate (.317), 6-for-22 with runners on (.273) and 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position (.222). Hudson White, Jared Sprague-Lott, Wehiwa Aloy, Peyton Holt and Ty Wilmsmeyer all recorded two hits with Sprague-Lott and Holt delivering home runs against the Wildcats. Peyton Stovall reached base twice (hit, walk) and Ben McLaughlin just once (hit-by-pitch). Lefty ace Hagen Smith started the game like he has many times, as he held the Kansas State offense at bay through the first four frames.The fifth inning was disastrous, however, as the Wildcats struck the southpaw with six earned runs. In potentially his final outing as a Razorback, Smith broke the single-season program strikeout record after retiring seven batters on strikes. Head coach Dave Van Horn turned to right-hander Ben Bybee in relief, and the Kansas native proved vital in Arkansas saving its bullpen as he threw three innings of one-run ball with four punchouts and zero walks to close the game.

Top 1 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 0, Kansas State 0 To start a picture-perfect night at an electric Baum-Walker Stadium, Peyton Stovall pulled a grounder straight into a right-field shift for the first out of the game. Hudson White saw five pitches and made his way to first base for a walk. Jared Sprague-Lott took some Herculean hacks in his at-bat, which ultimately resulted in a looking strikeout. Ben McLaughlin — who homered twice against SEMO on Friday — nearly did it again to center field but the ball came up just short on the wall.

Bottom 1 (KSU) - Arkansas 0, Kansas State 0 Ace left-hander Hagen Smith walked on to the mound to right the wrongs of last season's regional performance against TCU, and things went smoothly in the first. He retired the first Wildcat batter on a wipeout slider before forcing a groundout on only two pitches. Against former Team USA teammate Kaelen Culpepper, Smith worked fast and finished a 10-pitch frame after another groundout.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BdHRlbnRpb246IEhhZ2VuIFNtaXRoIGhhcyBiZWd1biDwn6WPIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EYnQ0clJHRXdyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vRGJ0NHJSR0V3cjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBCYXNlYmFs bCAoQFJhem9yYmFja0JTQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SYXpvcmJhY2tCU0Ivc3RhdHVzLzE3OTcwNzUyODk4ODcxMTM2MjA/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Top 2 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 0, Kansas State 0 Kansas State right Jackson Wentworth was dialing his fastball up to 94-95 MPH, and he got Wehiwa Aloy to pull a ground ball over to third base for a quick first out in the second. After a strong multi-hit game on Friday, Kendall Diggs got his day started with a swinging strikeout on a low breaking ball. Wentworth put the exclamation mark on a strong 1-2-3 frame with a strikeout looking to Peyton Holt.

Bottom 2 (KSU) - Arkansas 0, Kansas State 0 The single-season program strikeout record for Arkansas was broken in the bottom of the second, as Smith's first out came swinging. It was Smith's 156th of the year, passing David Walling (1999). Arkansas' southpaw had to quickly dial in, though, as a walk gave the Wildcats some life. That runner was replaced with another at first base after a fielder's choice groundout, but he too was wiped off by Hudson White on a caught-stealing attempt.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIHN0cmlrZW91dCBOby4gMTU2IGZvciBIYWdlbiBT bWl0aCwgdGhlIHNpbmdsZS1zZWFzb24gcHJvZ3JhbSByZWNvcmQgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2pGRTNDa1pMMk8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9q RkUzQ2taTDJPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChA UmF6b3JiYWNrQlNCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jh em9yYmFja0JTQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc5NzA3ODE2ODQxNjk5NzczOD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb24mIzM5O3QgcnVuIG9uIEh1ZGR5ISDim5TvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzdoaW1GV1VRbVYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83aGlt RldVUW1WPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAUmF6 b3JiYWNrQlNCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9y YmFja0JTQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc5NzA3OTI1NDUzMjA0Mjg3ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Top 3 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 0, Kansas State 0 In Jack Wagner's first start since April 30, he popped up right behind the plate to get the third inning started. A good play by Kansas State infielder Brady Day retired Ty Wilmsmeyer at first base, and Stovall picked up Arkansas' first hit of the day on a shift-beater. A check-me swing by White resulted in a two-foot groundout for an anticlimactic end to the inning.

Bottom 3 (KSU) - Arkansas 0, Kansas State 0 Smith's low-pitch count day continued in the third, as he quickly set down the first two Kansas State batters with a grounder and a strikeout on only four pitches. Naturally, Smith walked the next Wildcat in a full-count but forced another groundball on the first pitch to end the inning.

Top 4 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 0, Kansas State 0 Despite their being no obviously apparent reason for it, Sprague-Lott attempted to bunt to start the fourth but was thrown out at first. McLaughlin followed up with a grounder into the shift. Aloy broke up the 1-2-3 bid on a single up the middle, and Diggs kept the train chuggin with an oppo-single to left field. With runners on first and third, Holt popped up to first base in foul territory to strand both baserunners.

Bottom 4 (KSU) - Arkansas 0, Kansas State 0 The Hagen Smith show continued in his fourth inning, as he picked up two quick strikeouts on the Wildcats' 2 and 3-hole hitters to start things off. Kansas State did end the no-hitter on a single up the middle, but Smith fought back to strike out another Wildcat to end the frame.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWdlbiYjMzk7cyA2dGggcHVuY2hvdXQgb2YgdGhlIG5pZ2h0IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95WVFBYmM5djdBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20veVlRQWJjOXY3QTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBCYXNlYmFs bCAoQFJhem9yYmFja0JTQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SYXpvcmJhY2tCU0Ivc3RhdHVzLzE3OTcwODc1MDc5NTc2MTI3MTg/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Top 5 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 2, Kansas State 0 Wagner popped up to start the fifth, but the bad vibes quickly flipped after hitting-machine Wilmsmeyer poked one through the right side of the infield. He stole second and Stovall walked to give the Hogs two men on base. Wilmsmeyer forced the issue on a steal attempt and he came around to score after Kansas State's catcher threw the ball into foul territory. Stovall advanced to third on the play and crossed home plate following a single by White to center field. Sprague-Lott kept the station-to-station baseball churning with a single over the third baseman. McLaughlin picked up the second out of the frame on a fly ball to left field, and Aloy matched with a popup to right on the first pitch of his at-bat.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HT1RUQSBORUVEIEZPUiBTUEVFRCDimqHvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2RtSmZrckJYcUoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kbUpma3JC WHFKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAUmF6b3Ji YWNrQlNCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFj a0JTQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc5NzA4OTE0ODI0MDg1MDk4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj44NzctUlVOUy1OT1cgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pNZjhu bEt1a2kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aTWY4bmxLdWtpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAUmF6b3JiYWNrQlNCKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0JTQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc5 NzA4OTc4OTM1Mjg0MTI2Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b

Bottom 5 (KSU) - Kansas State 6, Arkansas 2 Kansas State earned its first leadoff man of an inning in the fifth after Smith walked a batter in a full-count. Smith's lack of control followed him to the next Wildcat, who also walked in a full-count to put the pressure on the Razorback ace. A good sac-bunt moved both runners over into scoring position, and a run came in to score after a single. Another single tied the game, and a sac-bunt gave the Wildcats the lead. Smith wasn't out of trouble yet, as he gave up a three-run bomb to hand Kansas State a 6-2 advantage. Smith picked up a much-needed strikeout and groundout to end the unideal frame.

Top 6 (Arkansas) - Kansas State 6, Arkansas 2 The crowd at Baum-Walker Stadium was in shock after a rought fifth frame, and Arkansas' offense needed to focus in if the Hogs were going to come back in this game. Diggs popped to start the sixth, but Holt sparked some life with a single to center field. Wagner flew out and Wilmsmeyer walked to give Arkansas two men on. In a crucial moment, the Wildcats turned to RHP Tyson Neighbors out of the bullpen to face Stovall. He pumped high-velo gas and Stovall grounded out to strand two baserunners.

Bottom 6 (KSU) - Kansas State 6, Arkansas 2 RHP Ben Bybee relieved Smith to start the bottom of the sixth. Arkansas needed him to save its bullpen, and he started strong with two strikeouts. He retired the final Wildcat batter via flyout to bring the bats back to the dish.

Top 7 (Arkansas) - Kansas State 6, Arkansas 3 Arkansas failed to get its leadoff man on in the seventh, as White's near-single was overturned after review for the first out. No big deal, however, as Sprague-Lott launched a solo homer to right field to bring the Arkansas deficit back within three. A McLaughlin hit-by-pitch gave the Hogs a baserunner but Aloy popped up a 2-0 pitch in the infield for the second out. Diggs hit a grounder into the right-field shift for a should-be routine play, but the Wildcat third baseman made a bad throw which allowed both Razorbacks to end up in scoring position. With the tying run at the plate, Holt struck out on three pitches to end the threat.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KU0wgc29sbyBzaG90IGxlYXZlcyB0aGUgYnVpbGRpbmcg8J+knyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdUlQVzhHRFNxayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3VJUFc4R0RTcWs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgQmFzZWJh bGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tCU0IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUmF6b3JiYWNrQlNCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzk3MTAyMzUxNzQ2Mjk4MTY3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Bottom 7 (KSU) - Kansas State 6, Arkansas 3 Bybee continued to roll in the seventh, as he located his pitches and collected a groundout from the leadoff man to start things strong. A great diving play by McLaughlin at first base was enough for the second out, and Bybee retired the final Wildcat via strikes.

Top 8 (Arkansas) - Kansas State 6, Arkansas 4 Wagner! The Arkansas designated hitter came up clutch with a big swing to left and he reached second base for a leadoff double. Wilmsmeyer's hot streak continued with an infield single that he raced out to first base. Stovall went down on a foul out after three pitches to set up White. Down 1-2, White delivered a huge punch with a left-field double that nearly got out of the park. Only one run came across, though. Sprague-Lott popped up in his at-bat, and McLaughlin struck out looking to end the inning.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3QgSHVkZHkgU3VtbWVyIHJlbWFpbnMgb24g8J+UpSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR1lINERmVUtMeCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dZ SDREZlVLTHg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBS YXpvcmJhY2tCU0IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6 b3JiYWNrQlNCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzk3MTA3NzMzMDgwMjI0MTg5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Bottom 8 (KSU) - Kansas State 7, Arkansas 4 Arkansas needed a quick frame to keep up its momentum, and it looked like Bybee was going to be able to accomplish that for the Hogs. But after picking up two quick outs, he gave up an insurance run after the Wildcats sent a hanging breaking ball over the left field wall.

Top 9 (Arkansas) - Kansas State 7, Arkansas 6 This was it for Arkansas, who needed three runs to tie to avoid a loss. Aloy singled to kickstart the frame, but Diggs struck out for the first out of the inning. Holt smashed a two-run bomb over the left field fence to bring the Razorbacks back within one. Wagner struck out swinging on three pitches to bring the Wilmsmeyer to the plate, who walked. With the tying run on base, Stovall chased a high fastball to end the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaHUiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IT0xUIEpPTFQg8J+UiyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMXU3 eDFEMjNzZyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzF1N3gxRDIzc2c8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tCU0IpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3JiYWNrQlNCL3N0YXR1cy8x Nzk3MTEyNTA3MDc0ODQyOTg2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUg MiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Up next, the Razorbacks will face 4-seed Southeast Missouri State in a rematch elimination game in the Fayetteville Regional on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

