Arkansas junior right fielder Kendall Diggs overcame his offensive struggles with a clutch hitting performance in the Razorbacks' 10-3 win over No. 8 Kentucky at Kentucky Proud Park on Friday. The 6-foot, 210-pound native of Olathe, Kansas, came into the ballgame hitting just .241 with 27 RBIs and 41 strikeouts. Those numbers are a far cry from his sophomore campaign, when he slashed .299/.436/.547 with 12 home runs and 63 RBIs. After seeing his name slowly moved down the batting order in recent weeks, Diggs finally came through when it mattered most with his 2-for-4 day and 4-RBI performance at the plate against the Wildcats. "I think he’s done a good job," head coach Dave Van Horn said after the game. "I mean, it’s been tough on him. He had the injury and a lot of soreness and he battled back and had a pretty good weekend at South Carolina. Midweek didn’t go great, but tonight did. "We needed him tonight. That’s the way I look at it, just throw all the other stuff out the window and let’s just move forward. All that really matters is what’s in front of us anyway. I think he’s been really mature about it and done a great job."

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lIG9mIHkmIzM5O2FsbCBvd2UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kaWdnc19rZW5kYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBkaWdnc19rZW5kYWxsPC9hPiBhbiBhcG9sb2d5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9rTWIxVGpBWWJJIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20va01iMVRqQVli STwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFJhem9yYmFj a0JTQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tC U0Ivc3RhdHVzLzE3ODY1NDk0OTMyNDIyMjA1OTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWF5IDQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

With two runners on and one out in the top of the sixth, Diggs laced a right-field double to break the 1-1 tie with two RBIs. The lights weren't bright for Diggs, who had really good practices leading into the series. “I had some good meetings with coach Thompson," Diggs said after the game. "I was talking with my parents. At the end of the day, it’s taking a deep breath and going back to my roots. For me, it was the biggest thing. Just taking a deep breath and believing in myself. I felt really good. I had two knocks today. In every at-bat, I felt a lot better. Hoping to build on it.” That wasn't Diggs' final clutch moment of the game, though, as he smashed a shift-beating single with the bases loaded in the very next frame to hand the Hogs a comfortable 6-1 lead over Kentucky. "Obviously, the big hit, the dugout lit up after that," Van Horn said. "It put us up two, and then we got the flare base hit that put us up three. Hagen goes out and has that really good sixth inning. We knew he was done. He knew he was done, I think. The confidence rolled over into the seventh. Three good at-bats, and we were rolling again."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIGp1c3Qgd2hhdCBEaWdnc3kgZG9lcyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV2E3cVZObTZYRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dh N3FWTm02WEY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBS YXpvcmJhY2tCU0IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6 b3JiYWNrQlNCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzg2NTU3MjE1MzIwNzMxODk2P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA0LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK