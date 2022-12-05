FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas sophomore wide receiver Ketron Jackson has entered the transfer portal, according to reports.

The pass-catcher from Royse City, Texas, worked his way into the starting lineup during the 2022 season, recording 16 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Jackson was originally a 5.8 four-star recruit who chose Arkansas over the Texas Longhorns. He joins Warren Thompson as the only wide receivers in the the transfer portal so far this season.

Here is more on Jackson from the Arkansas Athletics website:

2021 (FRESHMAN): Appeared in all 13 games … Hauled in five passes for 97 yards (19.4 ypc) and a touchdown in his rookie campaign … Made first collegiate reception for 16 yards against Rice (Sept. 4) … Pulled in a 29-yard touchdown reception against UAPB (Oct. 23) … Registered a career-best two catches for 53 yards, including a career-long 39-yard grab, against Missouri (Nov. 26) … According to Pro Football Focus, saw action in 247 offensive snaps and 38 special teams snaps.

HIGH SCHOOL: Consensus four-star prospect by 247sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 21 wide receiver in the country and the No. 21 prospect in Texas by 247Sports … Slotted in ESPN’s Top 300 at No. 219 … Played for head coach David Petroff at Royse City High School in the Dallas Metroplex … Two-time All-District 8-5A selection … As a senior, made 39 catches for 765 yards (19.6 ypc) and scored 10 touchdowns … Also played snaps as a defensive back, making two interceptions … Made four catches for a career-high 197 yards and registered two touchdown grabs while also returning a kickoff 90 yards for a score against Forney … Made an interception on the game’s final play, securing a 55-48 win over Greenville … In his junior season, hauled in 61 catches for 889 yards (14.6 ypc) and six touchdowns … Grabbed a career-high 13 receptions for 190 yards against Aledo … Member of a 5-2 team his senior year and a 9-3 state playoff team as a junior … Also an accomplished track and field athlete, competing in long jump, triple-jump and the 4×200 relay … Led all Dallas-area athletes in long jump (24-11) and ranked third in triple-jump (47-6) … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Baylor, TCU, Oregon State and others.