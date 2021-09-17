Key Matchup: Arkansas' defense vs. Georgia Southern's option

One of the major stories of last weekend’s 40-21 victory over Texas was the Razorbacks' dominant 333 rushing yards. If Arkansas replicates that performance this weekend, it could be a very quick game.

Georgia Southern will bring its option-heavy offense to Fayetteville and likely try to keep the ball on the ground most of the day. It's a unique style that the Razorbacks don't see very often, so head coach Sam Pittman said the team actually began prepping for it during fall camp.

“We certainly prepared for them in fall camp,” Pittman said. “We had different individual periods and probably spent three to four different days working on their option because we didn't feel like we could get it all just like we wanted in a week's time.”

There are plenty of interesting matchups that could be highlighted in this game. The Eagles secondary has been worse than lackluster this season, and it will be very interesting to see if offensive coordinator Kendal Briles lets redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson loose.

Until it is stopped, Arkansas will likely stick with the ground-and-pound method again this week, so that makes the matchup between Jefferson and the Eagles’ secondary not as fun to watch. So the most interesting matchup this week should be between the Arkansas defensive front and the Georgia Southern option attack.

The Eagles do not utilize your run-of-the-mill option offense. Most of their sets come out of the shotgun or pistol formation and they run pre-snap motion on nearly every play.

Georgia Southern’s rushing attack could receive a shot in the arm with the return of redshirt junior quarterback Justin Tomlin. He is a legit rushing threat and a former 4x100-meter relay state champion in Georgia. Eagles head coach Chad Lunsford said having Tomin back gives his team a boost.

“I think he’s built a lot of credibility with our team from his previous games and this offseason,” Lunsford said. “If he will relax, trust his instincts, do what he is coached to do, I think Justin Tomlin will do a good job.”

Pittman has been very complimentary of Tomlin's athleticism throughout the week.

“Very good athlete. Elusive, fast, I like him,” Pittman said. “A good thrower. I think (Lunsford) is doing exactly what he needs to do with his talent running that option.”

Lunsford said fifth-year senior running back J.D. King likely will not play in this one as he is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year. King was on pace for more than 1,000 yards rushing and nine touchdowns before the injury.

Redshirt senior Logan Wright has filled in nicely for King to start the year. He put up a performance of 177 yards rushing and a touchdown in the season-opener against Gardner-Webb. Wright was banged up against FAU last week, though, and is questionable for this game.

Tulane transfer Amare Jones has received plenty of praise as an all-around athlete for the Eagles. He has lined up at quarterback, running back and receiver this season. With King and Wright both battling injuries, Jones could be the primary back. He has carried the ball 28 times for 119 yards this season and caught four passes for 33 yards against FAU.

“Ultimately you want to get your biggest threats and best weapons on the field,” Eagles offensive coordinator Doug Ruse said. “Amare is definitely one of those guys.”

Arkansas’ defense manhandled the Texas rushing attack last week. The Hogs limited Heisman-hopeful Bijan Robinson to just 69 yards and 3.6 yards per carry.

Longhorn quarterback Casey Thompson entered the game in the second half and exposed the Razorback defense on his first drive. Thompson carried the ball four times for 24 yards and a 5-yard score on a drive early in the fourth quarter.

That could have been a sneak peek into the challenge the Razorback defense will face against Tomlin and company this week. The Georgia Southern option style offense will keep the Arkansas secondary on its toes throughout the game.

The Eagles have run the ball 70% of the time this year, and have been very unsuccessful during the 30% of the time they throw the ball. They have completed 22 of 44 passes, but things could be different with Tomlin manning the helm.

“They can go from five-wide to running the option,” Pittman said. “It just depends on, I guess, how they’re feeling at the time. Maybe if they get behind like they did last week, they were tossing it around like crazy. And if they’re ahead, my feeling in watching them is they want to be an option team.”

Arkansas has allowed just one run of 10-plus yards this season, tied for the fewest in all of college football. The revamped defensive front has proven to be better than expected after shutting down back-to-back run-heavy offenses.

Missouri graduate transfers Tre Williams and Markell Utsey have done a great job of limiting opponents. Illinois State transfer John Ridgeway showed out in a big way against Texas, and he should be able to dominate the lesser Georgia Southern offensive front.

If the defensive line can keep the ball on the interior, the Eagles will have plenty of trouble moving down the field. Once they hit the outside, it is up to the strong linebacking corps of Arkansas to make a play.

Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Eagles is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT Saturday and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.