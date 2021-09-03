Key Matchup: Arkansas vs. Rice

The last time Arkansas squared off against a Conference USA opponent, it fell victim to Western Kentucky in Fayetteville back in 2019. Saturday’s matchup against Rice will mark the Razorbacks’ first non-conference game since that defeat.

In that game, former Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey played with a vengeance. The Razorbacks had no answer for Storey, who ran for 77 yards and two scores while taking no sacks on just two QB hurries. The defensive line generated virtually no pressure all game long.

When the Owls take the field Saturday, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks - Wiley Green and Luke McCaffery. The success of Arkansas’ defense will begin — and end — with the effectiveness of the defensive line against these two quarterbacks and the “bully ball” mentality of the Owls.

Green does not offer much of a threat as far as movement outside of the pocket goes, but the arm talent is there. McCaffery is a do-it-all guy with the ball in his hands. He threw for 466 yards and one score while rushing for 364 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt freshman at Nebraska last year.

“We cut up every run that (McCaffery) had from Nebraska, we cut up every pass that he threw from Nebraska and it’s impressive,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “He’s a really good player. You’ve got to watch him when he runs a draw and things of that nature. Obviously he played some tailback for them as well, so the guy is a good player. He can run over you (and is) fast enough to run around you.”

Rice ranked second nationally in time of possession last season and it was known for being a run-first team. Owls head coach Mike Bloomgren made it clear earlier in the week that they will stick to their “ground-and-pound” mentality against Arkansas.

“Something we do talk around here a lot about is controlling the clock, pound the rock and play great defense,” Bloomgren said. “It's a philosophical belief we have.”

The Arkansas pass rush generated just 14 sacks last season, tied for last place in the Southeastern Conference, and opponents averaged nearly five yards per rush and just over 192 rushing yards per game. This offseason, Pittman and crew tried to revamp the defensive line to improve on those stats.

Super senior Dorian Gerald is the only returning player labeled as a starter on the defensive line. He saw action in six games last season and started just one on his way to recording five tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom and company brought in two graduate transfers from Missouri, Tre Williams and Markell Utsey. Williams is an athletic edge rusher who should help keep quick quarterbacks like McCaffery inside the pocket.

"He’s real fast, he’s strong, he’s got great size and I feel like coming off the edge, he’s a monster,” Utsey said earlier in fall camp. “I feel like it’s going to be hard to stop him this year.”

Utsey pushes nearly 300 pounds and will help plug the gap at defensive tackle inside. With an appendectomy likely sidelining Illinois State transfer John Ridgeway, Utsey will be joined by 6-foot-3 redshirt junior Isaiah Nichols on the interior. Nichols started seven games for Arkansas last season and racked up a career-high 24 tackles.

"He's an older guy, brings a lot of passion,” Pittman said about Nichols. “He brings a lot to us, and there's no doubt in my mind he's going to play well."

Pittman mentioned that redshirt sophomores Taurean Carter and Eric Gregory will see reps at defensive tackle against Rice, as well. Junior Zach Williams and sophomore Jashaud Stewart are up in weight and will pose as edge threats behind Gerald and Williams.

Saturday will be the first taste of an early-season stretch that features run-first opponents. Week 1 is the time to shore up the defensive line and gain confidence in the team's pass rush and run-stopping ability.

If Rice is able to run at will and the quarterbacks see plenty of open field outside of the pocket, it could be a long season for the Razorbacks in the trenches.

Kickoff is scheduled for at 1 p.m. CT Saturday in Fayetteville. The matchup will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus and ESPN-Plus.